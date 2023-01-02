Josh McDaniels on Jarrett Stidham's First NFL Start

Though the Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday's overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, there were a lot of positives to take away from what was perhaps the team's most respectable loss of the season.

For one, there's reason to believe the offense will be in good hands if Jarrett Stidham should be called upon as the primary quarterback next season.

In what was his first ever NFL start, Stidham posted 365 yards and three touchdowns against one of the top defenses in the league.

"I thought Jarrett put in a great week of work," said Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels when he addressed the media after the loss. "Obviously he knows what to do. He's been in our system a long time and has that grasp of it, understands what to do. And I thought he executed a lot of things the right way today. Gave our guys a chance to make some plays down the field. I thought he did a good job of really -- he skipped third down in the first half for the most part. We didn't hardly have any third downs, but he had a solid performance for his first start.

"I'm sure he would be the first one to tell you the turnovers you want back. There was definitely obviously some other things involved in those turnovers. But I thought leading our team, his energy, his communication, I thought we had good rhythm. And obviously you can tell the guys played well for him and played hard for him. As they should. So it didn't surprise me that he was ready to go and played the way that he played. That is a great group over there, and Jarrett and the guys made some plays today."

