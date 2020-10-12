SI.com
RaiderMaven
Recap Las Vegas Raiders Upset Of Kansas City Chiefs

Darin Alexander Baydoun

When Las Vegas Raiders fans look back upon Sunday, October 11, 2020, they will view as a day of firsts.

It was the first time the Raiders beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the second Jon Gruden era, it was the first time that a Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs team lost by more than seven points (eight) and it was the first time that quarterback Derek Carr won a game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Considering it was his first win there, it’s fitting that Carr was the driving force behind the Raiders victory. 

Carr moved past an early interception to complete 22-of-31 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s the way Carr attacked downfield that really stood out. 

Through the first four weeks of the season, the Raiders had one play of 40 or more yards on offense. Against the Chiefs, they had four.

That included 50-plus-yard bombs to receivers Nelson Agholor and Henry Ruggs III. 

Ruggs had two such long receptions, and his return along with that of right tackle Trent Brown seemed to give the Raiders offense new life.

It was such that they were able to go toe-to-toe with the defending Super Bowl champions and beat them at their own game. 

Carr also proved that he’s not afraid to take risks with his performance.

We also have to acknowledge the effort the Raiders put in defensively. 

Finishing with three sacks and forcing the first interception that Mahomes has thrown this season, the Raiders put in an inspired effort.

It wasn’t more evident than in the second half when the Raiders allowed only eight points, those coming in the final minutes. 

The Raiders offense helped out by holding the ball for more than 35 minutes, but when they were on the field, the Raiders D was able to bring the pressure.

It was an all-around effort on Sunday and a needed one. 

This was the kind of win that can define a season, and should give the Raiders plenty of confidence heading into their bye week. 

