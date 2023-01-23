First-Year Raider Evaluations: Keelan Cole

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole played in 14 games in his first season with the club.

Much of the focus regarding the Las Vegas Raiders' passing game heading into the 2022 season was centered around Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller.

There wasn't much talk about what the supporting class would look like, as much of the wide receiver room had changed over the off-season.

One of the newest faces brought on board was Keelan Cole, who at the time, had been a five-year NFL veteran looking to prove that he still belonged in the league.

Cole was a reliable option for the New York Jets the season prior, having made 11 starts in 14 game appearances.

Before his lone season with New York, he spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After being waived by the Raiders as part of the final 53-man roster cuts, Las Vegas signed Cole to the practice squad just days later.

Cole was then signed to the active roster on Sept. 14.

From there, the wideout appeared in 14 of the Raiders' 17 games while making three starts.

Cole saw just three receptions in his first four games, yet each one had resulted in 12-plus yards.

In the Raiders' Week 11 victory over the Denver Broncos, Cole rose to the occasion with a crucial 21-yard reception on Las Vegas' final drive of the fourth quarter that eventually led to the game-tying field goal to force overtime.

He would play an instrumental role in one of the team's wins once again in Week 15 against the New England Patriots when Cole recorded two 25-yard receptions, including the touchdown in the final minute of regulation that would ultimately force overtime.

Cole may not have been as impactful as he was used to being with the Jets, but his experience proved vital when he was called upon in big moments and able to execute.

