Raiders' Key Assets: Cory Littleton

Certain spots on the Raiders' defense haven't exactly carried their share of the weight this season.

Altogether, it's been an inconsistent group, but second-year Raider linebacker Cory Littleton has made his presence felt in nearly every game thus far.

Littleton comes off a nine-tackle performance in Las Vegas' Thursday victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He had five solo tackles along with four assists on tackles.

It was the linebacker's second nine-tackle game in a row. Littleton has been exceptional as a member of the Raiders' linebacker corps, as he has 89 tackles through 11 starts this season, already seven more than his total from last season.

Littleton is on pace to have another 100-plus tackle total this season, which would ultimately be his third in four years. He made 125 tackles in 2018 and 134 in 2019 in what was his final two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

The one-time Pro Bowler is third on the Raiders in total tackles this season. Littleton has also defended three passes, recovered a fumble, and recorded half a sack.

The six-year veteran not only contributes to the Raiders defense through his talent on the field, but he also brings with him winning experience.

As a four-year member of the Rams, Littleton was a valued asset on the 2018-19 team that went to Super Bowl LIII and led the Rams with 10 total tackles in the title game.

Littleton has all the tools needed to help this Raiders defense finish strong in the final six weeks of the NFL season, but his performances as of late will need to carry over into every remaining game.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter