LB Nick Kwiatkoski Receives Career-Best PFF Coverage Grade

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski received a career-best 75.3 coverage grade from PFF for his performance in the 2020 season. He may be the most underrated player on the Raiders.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski made big strides on the field last season.

Last season, Kwiatkoski had a total of 81 tackles including 53 solo tackles. He booked three tackles for losses, two quarterback hits. Kwiatkoski also added an interception on the season and one forced fumble for the year.

His performance on the field earned him a PFF (Pro Football Focus) coverage grade of 75.3, a career-best for the linebacker.

Kwiatkoski had three pass breaks up, which is good for a career-high as well as 30 defensive steps, also a career-high.

He outperformed expectations so well last season that he was named the most underrated player on the Las Vegas Raiders by PFF.

It was impressive on Kwiatkoski’s part as it was his first season in the Silver and Black. He also had to work with a new defensive coordinator midway through the season as Paul Guenther was hired. Rod Marinelli served as the interim defensive coordinator for the remainder of the 2020 season before Gus Bradley was hired from the Los Angeles Chargers as the permanent replacement.

Kwiatkoski’s underratedness is also apparent when it is taken into account that he is also the playmaker on the defense. He is the one leading the defense on the field.

In addition, considering he did all of this in only 12 games, as he missed a couple of games due to injury, it is impressive what Kwiatkoski managed to do in his first year in the Silver and Black.

Don’t sleep on Kwiatkoski Raider Nation.

