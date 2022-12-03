Skip to main content

How to Watch Week 13: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to tie their season series with the Los Angeles Chargers for the third year in a row on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to possible re-open their playoff window with a win against the Los Angeles Chargers this upcoming Sunday. 

Here’s how to watch:

TV: CBS

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas 

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PST / 4:25 p.m. EST

CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders official app will carry Sunday’s game. The Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sunday’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz replaced Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play this season. Horowitz most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and covered both Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the last 13 years. His color analyst is former Raiders All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who is in his third season.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Sunday’s game also will be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin 

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

JOSH JACOBS 3
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: RB Josh Jacobs

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Nate Hobbs Josh McDaniels
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: DB Nate Hobbs

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Josh McDaniels (5)
Silver & Black

Raiders' Josh McDaniels Final Thought Before Chargers

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Davante Adams -3
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams Week 13 Update

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Dave Casper
Silver & Black

Chargers Got Revenge, but Raiders Still Lead Series

By Tom LaMarre
USATSI_19517979_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Raiders QB Derek Carr: 'The Main Word is Improve'

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17479966_168390101_lowres
News

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19031730_168390101_lowres
News

AFC West Week 13 Preview: Raiders-Chargers Round 2

By Aidan Champion