Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part 16

The Las Vegas Raiders should still have a number of difference makers to choose from in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Louisiana's Max Mitchell.

With not having a pick in the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders aren't likely to pick from any truly elite prospects.

That's especially true when looking at offensive line prospects, but that doesn't mean there aren't players who can't plug and play for the Raiders this upcoming season.

One under-the-radar potential pick is Louisiana tackle Max Mitchell, who had a standout year for the Ragin' Cajuns in 2021.

Mitchell finished last season as Pro Football Focus's highest-graded tackle with an overall grade of 94.8.

He allowed only 13 pressures on 430 pass-blocking snaps last season, including only one in Louisiana's first game against Texas, where Mitchell rotated between left and right tackle.

Mitchell won't blow you away with athleticism, but his technique is as consistent as they come.

Mitchell is always under control on the field, bringing good body control and flexibility that help him gain leverage on blocks.

The form on his pass sets is considered to be among the best in this draft class, and a quality that could lead Mitchell to have the chance to start right away.

One thing that Mitchell will have to work on once he gets drafted is his weight, as at 6-6, he's only listed to be 297 pounds.

That lack of heft helps result in middling play strength at the point of attack, which can lead to Mitchell being knocked back on contact.

There's also the inevitable concern in the competition level that Mitchell faced at Louisiana, with Texas being the only Power-5 program they played last season.

Despite that, Mitchell has shown a track record of being a proficient and reliable blocker at either tackle spot.

Teams that are concerned about his size could decide to move him to guard, but he could stick at tackle if he adds the requisite muscle.

For the Raiders, they could use him at either spot, with the right tackle being of particular importance considering the team's struggles to fill that spot last season.

Mitchell may never be a mauler, but he fits the mold of a player who understands how to execute and be a plug-in player.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter