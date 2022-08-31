Raiders Show Faith in CB Group

With trading former starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen, the Las Vegas Raiders made a decision that naturally comes with some risk attached.

Mullen, while inconsistent, is a talented cover-man who has the athletic profile one would look for in a no.1 corner.

It should speak volumes, then, on what the Raiders believe they have in their corner room to feel comfortable releasing Mullen.

Looking at who will likely begin the season as starters, newcomers Anthony Averett and Rock-Ya Sin will be on the outside, with second-year standout Nate Hobbs in the slot.

Averett showed he had the ability to hold his own in his first year as a starter last season, snagging three interceptions and limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 77.5 QB rating.

Ya-Sin only has two interceptions in his career so far, but he only allowed a completion percentage of 53.3 percent last year.

Ya-Sin also graded well above average by Pro Football Focus, ranking as their 29th best corner last season.

Maybe more than anything, though, it shows the potential that the team believes Hobbs has.

They've already experimented with Hobbs playing on the boundary instead of exclusively in the slot.

It adds to what already was a deep skillset for Hobbs, who can make his presence felt in run defense and also make plays as a blitzer.

He's the kind of do-it-all defensive back that teams covet in today's game, one that can switch between matchups effectively.

That kind of versatility has always been coveted in defenses run by coaches hailing from the New England Patriots coaching tree.

It could be then that we're seeing defensive coordinator Patrick Graham definitive input on who he thinks will be able to handle their responsibilities in his defense the best.

Mullen only having the last couple of weeks to practice after returning from injury didn't help his case, but for the Raiders, time simply ran out for him to show he could still help the team win.

It turns yet another page on a player from the Jon Gruden regime that wasn't able to last long enough on the Raiders to become more than a draft disappointment.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin