WR Nelson Agholor is a Must Sign During the Off-Season

WR Nelson Agholor showed his value to the Raiders this season. He's a must sign for the Silver and Black.

A major tool for the Raiders this past season was wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

Hitting free agency this off-season, Agholor is a must sign for the Silver and Black moving forward.

He came in clutch when receivers, such as wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, was covered and couldn’t get open down the field.

Agholor finished last season ranked No. 2 in the NFL in average yards per catch with 18.7 yards per reception.

He also finished No. 2 in the NFL with average yards per target with 15.4 yards.

With that said, it’s not like Agholor is perfect on the field as well.

He had a drop rate of 8.6% last season, which was No. 8 in the NFL when it came to drops.

However, Agholor showcased on the field that he can be the deep threat weapon the Raiders need and continue to utilize to add that third dimension to their offense.

While Agholor won’t suddenly pass the likes of tight end Darren Waller to become the primary target on the Raiders, he has proved this past season that he has a legitimate role on the Silver and Black offense.

Reports from multiple outlets are saying that Agholor’s decision will come down to money.

The Raiders already busted with receiver Tyrell Williams, who has only played in 14 games in two seasons due to his struggles with injuries.

For example, Vic Tafur expects a deal similar to the one the Raiders gave Williams, a four-year $44 million deal with $10 million guaranteed.

Agholor isn’t the only player the Raiders have to worry about when it comes to money.

I’ll talk about more players and their potential impacts in the coming days.

