How Raiders Could Shock the World This Offseason

The offseason has hardly even begun, and the Las Vegas Raiders already seem to be one of the big winners. They've already secured two of the top assets available a month before free agency even kicks off. For one, the Raiders finished just 3-14 last season, which allowed them to land the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

They followed that up by firing the man at the forefront of their abysmal record, former head coach Pete Carroll. That completed the Raiders' overhaul of their coaching staff. To replace Carroll, Las Vegas brought in perhaps the hottest name in the entire cycle, enlisting former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to take the helm, fresh off a win in Super Bowl LX. That move was supposedly the next domino in what could be a dream offseason for the Raiders and their fans.



Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What if the Raiders don't draft Fernando Mendoza



The Las Vegas Raiders weren't the only team after Klint Kubiak. Ten different franchises around the NFL changed head coaches this offseason. Sin City just happened to be the one to come away with an instrumental part of the Super Bowl LX champion Seattle Seahawks.



The Raiders were the last team to fill their head coach vacancy, but they didn't settle for Klint Kubiak. Instead, they won him. Kubiak could have signed with at least one other franchise this offseason, the Arizona Cardinals, but chose to go to Las Vegas. Several other candidates turned down prospective jobs but kept their names in the running for the Raiders' opening, too.



The Raiders are giving new head coach Klint Kubiak a five-year deal, per source. pic.twitter.com/MgDI7Hi1jS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2026

That begs the question: what made the Las Vegas job stand out? For one, the next head coach of the Raiders would have the full support of minority owner Tom Brady, General Manager John Spytek, and owner Mark Davis. This is a franchise that has proven that it's willing to spend in pursuit of a championship. So far, the Raiders' deep pockets haven't paid off on the field, but it hasn't been due to a lack of effort.



A Heisman winner and National Champion.



All eyes are on Fernando Mendoza this year 👀



2026 NFL Combine starts Feb. 26 on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/BkwKeS9h1B — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2026

But the thing that made Las Vegas such a desirable landing spot is its first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and with it, presumptive No. 1 prospect, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. As soon as it was confirmed that the Raiders would be picking first, it was treated as a foregone conclusion that they'd take him to lead them into their next era under center.

FanDuel has him listed at -7,000 to go No. 1. If Las Vegas were to go in a different direction with the first pick or trade out of No. 1, leading to someone else going at the top of the draft, it would truly shock the world.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.



To see if the Raiders shock the world in the 2026 NFL Draft, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr, and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.