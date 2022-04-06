Skip to main content

NFL Approves Overtime Rule Change

Postseason overtime rules have been changed where each team will now get an opportunity to have possession of the football.

The NFL has approved a new overtime rule during the owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

The new rules state that if a playoff game goes into overtime, both teams will now have an opportunity to possess the football. If the game remains tied after each team holds one possession, then sudden death rules apply as the next score will win the game.

Additionally, if the kickoff team scores a safety during the receiving team’s first possession, the kickoff team will be declared the winner.

As for now, the new rule change only applies to the postseason. Regular season overtime rules stay the same.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Adam Schefter, in the past 10 years, the team that won the overtime coin flip in the postseason went 10-2. Seven postseason overtime wins happened during the first possession.

The original proposal was pitched by both the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. They both wanted overtime rules to be hauled all-season but that will have to wait.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

Mick Lombardi
The Black Hole+

OC Lombardi Talks Las Vegas Raiders

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.19 hours ago
USATSI_17330337_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders to Meet With Marcus Jones, Cordale Flott Ahead of NFL Draft

By Aidan Champion21 hours ago
USATSI_17012695_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part Five

By Darin Alexander Baydoun22 hours ago
USATSI_17391607_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders Add Quarterback Nick Mullens

By Hikaru KudoApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17439976_168390101_lowres
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Marquan McCall, Kentucky

By Jairo AlvaradoApr 5, 2022
Johnathan Hankins
The Black Hole+

Ziegler Inks Hankins to Return to the Raiders

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.Apr 4, 2022
Tom McMahon
The Black Hole+

New Raiders STC McMahon with a Big Opportunity in Las Vegas

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.Apr 4, 2022
USATSI_17023183_168390101_lowres
News

Maxx Crosby Was One of the Best at His Position on Third Down in 2021

By Aidan ChampionApr 4, 2022