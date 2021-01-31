Raiders Hunter Renfrow, "We Have Not Finished..."

The Las Vegas Raiders Hunter Renfrow boldly declared of the Silver and Black, "We have not finished the way we want," when reflecting on his first two seasons.

An area where the Raiders are looking to improve right at the start of next year's training camp may sound cliche, but it's something that is haunting them in the locker room in the last two years.

Finishing is the area where the Raiders emphasize the most, and they mean finishing in everything they do.

Everything from finishing their drills at practice, finishing drives in the red zone to the defense finishing games on their end.

"I think yeah it's cliche in a lot of sense, but that's the first thing that popped into my mind, finishing. We got to address how we finished the last two years, we can't just sweep that under the rug, things like that and put yourself in a good, good position to make the playoffs," said Renfrow on finishing being the elephant in the room the last two years.

After starting 6-3 in 2020, the Raiders finished 2-5 at the end of the season for the second consecutive time.

"We got to finish and whether that's finishing games, finishing drives in the red zone, finishing through the lines and sprints. The finishing aspect of football and everything but that's what it takes to win games, make the playoffs, and finish the season right away," added Renfrow on how important it is to finish anything they do in football.

There is a sense of urgency in the Raiders locker after having another disappointing season towards the end.

Failure has brought this team together in unity to help change the next season's culture and outcome.

The team is ready to bounce back and get back to work and finally get over that hump of finishing strong and make a run to the playoffs.

