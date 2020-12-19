Gruden: “We’re Building Our Squad”

Head coach Jon Gruden keeps his chin up as the Las Vegas Raiders look to finish the season out on a high note

With the playoff picture alive on a very thin piece of thread, the Las Vegas Raiders are at the point of their season where they’re just trying to get a winning season.

Thursday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Chargers was a hard one to swallow for the Raiders and Raider Nation alike.

However, as head coach Jon Gruden has done time and time again, he’s keeping his head high, looking ahead and trying to finish the season out on a positive note.

“I love football, love this team,” Gruden said. “And we’re building our squad, and unfortunately some of our first- and second-year players, guys that we’re really counting on haven’t been available a lot.

"We’re going to continue to fight, continue to develop and continue to work hard and try and get our eighth victory and see if somehow we can get a winning season, which would be a great accomplishment.”

Gruden also reminded everyone that the Raiders are still in the hunt for the playoffs if a few things fall their way.

“Anybody that doesn’t think we’re still in this is mistaken, and we need some things to go our way,” Gruden said. “It would help if some of these officiating calls would go our way too, but we got to keep playing. We got to find a way to win our eighth game.

"If we can win our eighth game and get a little help around the league, we can stay in until the final week of the season like we were last year. But we just got to keep true to ourselves, stay with the process, and good things will happen.”

With two more games left in the season, it’s an opportunity for the Raiders to finish out strong, see where their true strengths and weaknesses are, and potentially find themselves in the postseason.

