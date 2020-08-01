Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Outside Linebacker

After ranking the top five middle linebackers, we move over to close out the last segment on the top five linebackers the Raiders will face in 2020. And we're going to close it up with the outside linebackers.

The outside linebackers are a team's worst nightmare. They can line up on the edge and rush the quarterback, they can find gaps and stop the run, and they can back off and play coverage.

The versatility of the outside linebackers is why they are among the most valuable positions in the NFL.

As we start on who our top five outside linebackers are, note some of these players are still considered linebackers as they come off the edge generally if they line up on a 3-4 defense (three defensive lineman and four linebackers).

Thus far, none of our top five have opted out of the NFL season, let's hope it stays like that.

At No.5, we start with Dolphins new addition on defense, Kyle Van Noy. The former Patriot is coming off a stellar defensive team in New England, where he put up substantial numbers, rejuvenating his career as an outside linebacker/edge rusher. In 2019, Van Noy recorded 40 solo tackles, seven sacks, and three forced fumbles. He brings his talents to Miami, who spend lots of cash this offseason on defense, bringing players like Van Noy and Byron Jones. We will see if all that spending is worth it when they see the Raiders offense on their week 16 matchup in Las Vegas.

Hate to have him at No.4, but as much as he proves doubters wrong, he is still considered an underrated player. The former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Colts' Darius Leonard. Recently ranked No.50 in the top 100 players, Leonard is coming off a season where PFF graded him as the eighth-highest graded linebacker. In his second season in the NFL last year, Leonard recorded 75 tackles, five interceptions, six sacks, and two forced fumbles. The Raiders meeting against the Colts in week 14 will see Leonard, but they will also welcome Philip Rivers to Las Vegas. It will surely be a fun one to watch.

At No.3, we have the most improved player on defense, Bucs Shaquil Barrett. If you don't know who he is, you will soon find out when the Raiders host the Bucs in week 7. At No.32, Barrett is another Buccaneer that was recently added to the player's top 100 rankings. Barrett led the NFL last season with 20 sacks, came in third with six forced fumbles. Talking about an underrated player, Barrett exceeded expectations and made a name for himself. With Barrett on the watchlist, he will hope to lead the NFL in sacks once again this year.

By a close race, Saints Demario Davis comes in as the second-best outside linebacker the Raiders will matchup against this season. The Saints leader on defense was also listed in the players' top 100, at 67. Davis is the highest graded linebacker by PFF, topping off inside the top five in most categories including, run defense, pass defense, and coverage. In 2019, Davis recorded the eight most tackles in league with 97 tackles and added one interception and four sacks. Davis shows us how loaded the Saints roster is, as they prepare for another run at the Super Bowl. Before all that happens, they need to go through Las Vegas in week 2.

At the top of our list, is one of the Raider Nation's favorite rivals, Broncos Von Miller. You can't take away how good the former Super Bowl MVP is, after taking a step back last season. He had trouble against the Raiders last year. Tackles Kolton Miller and Trent Brown kept him in check, but that year is behind us.

As he got voted No.26 in the top 100 players, he will try to come back in the top ten. Miller may have only recorded nine sacks a year ago, after recording 16 in 2018, according to PFF, Miller is graded with the highest run defense grade by any linebacker of 90.0. Miller is a player you need to keep your eye on or create havoc on opposing offenses. The Raiders will meet up twice this year in week 10 and 17 to close out the season.

Five of the best linebackers in the game will face the Raiders and each with different ball skills. Let's see how the Raiders offense matches up against them this year.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter