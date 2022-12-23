How to Watch Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will be set to relive one of the NFL's best rivalries of the 1970s

The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will be facing off right after the anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception," along with celebrating the career of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: NFL Network

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PST / 8:15 p.m. EST

NFL Network is the host of Saturday's game. Please check your local TV provider for further information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders official app will carry Saturday's game. The Raiders app is available on iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Saturday's game will air on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz replaced Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play this season. Horowitz most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and covered both Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the last 13 years. His color analyst is former Raiders All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who is in his third season.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Saturday's game also will be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

