Raiders Pre-Season Games Will Be Broadcast in California

Los Angeles, Bay Area, Salt Lake City, Honolulu and Bakersfield, CA are all markets that will cover the Raiders preseason.

For those part of Raider Nation who are still located in California, don’t worry. Pre-season games will be available for viewing.

In a multi-year flagship content and pre-season broadcast rights with Nexstar Broadcasting signed in 2020, some out-of-market areas will be able to see Raiders’ content throughout the season.

Specifically, KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, KRON-TV in the Bay Area, KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City, KHON-TV in Honolulu and KGET-TV in Bakersfield, CA are all, “Official Home of the Raiders.”

In total, an additional 9 million viewers will have access to Raiders coverage.

Due to the cancellation of the pre-season last year, this year will be the first season those in the specific said markets will be able to view preseason games.

Nexstar Broadcasting president Tim Bush gave a statement when the deal was struck last year.

“Nexstar is proud to be entering into this multi-market, multi-year partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders, adding to our expansive portfolio of agreements with NFL franchises across the country,” Busch said in a statement.

“We are equally proud of our association with the executive team at the Raiders and to be bringing live pre-season football and additional programming to more than nine million television households across these five communities. Delivering exciting, high-quality, live sports programming to viewers and advertisers in our local communities is core to Nexstar’s mission—and Las Vegas Raiders football is as exciting as it gets. We want to thank the Raiders organization for making this partnership possible and we are looking forward to the upcoming 2020 football season."

