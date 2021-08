How to Watch Preseason Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to the Bay Area for the final preseason game.

The Las Vegas Raiders conclude their preseason journey, playing against the San Francisco 49ers today.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: FOX5 LAS VEGAS/NFL Network

Venue: Levi’s Stadium

Kick-Off: 4:00 PM PST/1:00 PM EST

FOX5 Las Vegas is the host of today’s game. If you are out of the market, you can catch today’s preseason game on NFL Network. Please check your local listings and cable provider for channel details.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry today’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Today’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season running.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin