What Do the Raiders Do with Trent Brown?

With a very limited season for the 2019 Pro Bowler, what in the world do the Raiders do with tackle Trent Brown?

It’s that time again.

What in the world do the Raiders do with tackle Trent Brown?

The 2019 Pro Bowler was absent from most of the 2020 season due to injuries and COVID-19. In fact, he only played in five games last season.

In total for the past two seasons, Brown has played in 10 or more snaps for 14 of the last 32 games with the Silver and Black.

For someone who is one of the team’s highest-paid players, that’s an issue.

While Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has gone on record saying he’s one of the best in the business, he’s not useful if he’s not on the field half of the time.

In addition, reports say Brown’s weight jumped up to 400 pounds last season compared to his listed weight of 380 pounds.

That’s an issue.

Plus reports are also coming in that officials, coaches and players are questioning Brown’s commitment and love for the sport of football.

Another big red alert if the people supposed to be their number one supporter is questioning if he’s even loving his job.

As a 27-year old with a career in football still ahead of him, a hefty $66 million is a big price tag for a player who is constantly injured and is questioned whether he loves what he does for a living.

While Brown is set to make $14 million this season compared to the $21 million from last season, that’s still a lot of cap space Brown takes up.

The ultimate question is do the Raiders keep Brown? Trade him? Or release him?

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1