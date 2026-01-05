Why Ashton Jeanty is No-Brainer Keeper Pick Next Fantasy Season

Ashton Jeanty didn’t have the fantasy season that his drafters were hoping for. He came into his rookie year as the RB6 by average draft position, buoyed by an off-season full of hype for one of the best running back prospects that the NFL has seen in a long time.

Unfortunately, he spent his first season playing in a situation more abysmal than anyone could’ve expected for the Las Vegas Raiders. That led him to heavily underperform, especially considering the lofty expectations laid upon him coming into his debut campaign. Now, the Raiders and his fantasy managers alike have to figure out what the future holds for Ashton Jeanty.

Ashton Jeanty is an easy keeper

Ashton Jeanty had a roller coaster season in his rookie year. His fantasy managers saw more than enough talent and production to warrant starting him each and every week, but he would repeatedly burn them, dragged down into the depths alongside one of the worst offensive situations in the league with the Las Vegas Raiders.

But the flashes were undeniable, both in the box scores and on the screens. That makes it a lot more difficult for his fantasy managers in keeper and dynasty leagues to decide what to do with him moving forward, or anyone who might have the opportunity to draft him in a good spot again next season.

But the decision isn't really all that hard. Despite playing behind a truly atrocious offensive line and having absolutely no passing attack to take the pressure off of him,

Jeanty still had several explosive performances. He finished as a top-five running back in scoring in four different games, with 33.5, 19.9, 24.8, and 31.8 full-PPR points in those weeks. More likely than not, the circumstances around him are about to get a whole lot better. Yahoo Sports' Ray Garvin laid out the case:

"Through Weeks 1-8 he sat at RB17 with 12.6 half-PPR points per game. From Weeks 9-17 he nudged up to RB14 with 13.1 per. We got two 100-yard games, two multi-touchdown weeks and a semifinal nuke against Houston that had managers' chests out before a 60-yard follow-up on the ground versus the Giants in Week 17. He also brought real passing-game value with 52 receptions and five receiving scores to match five rushing touchdowns."

"Context matters here. Las Vegas rolled out one of the league’s rougher lines, the quarterback room was chaos, it traded its best receiver and changed play callers mid-season.

That’s a lot for any rookie back." O-line should be the Raiders' number-one priority this offseason, and he should have more time playing with Kolton Miller and Caleb Rogers next year. Considering what he was already able to do despite all of the obstacles this season, he should undoubtedly be toward the top of big boards again for 2026.

