Raiders Complete Rookie Signings by Inking Koonce and Deablo

Third-round picks defensive end Malcolm Koonce and linebacker Divine Deablo have inked their contracts in.

The signing of both Koonce and Deablo round out the seven-player draft class to sign their contracts.

Koonce comes from Buffalo as a two-time All-MAC First Team selection. During his senior campaign, he booked 30 tackles and led the team with five sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. It’s impressive when you note that Koonce did this in a shortened six-game season.

Koonce also led the MAC during his junior campaign with nine sacks.

Deablo comes from Virginia Tech, most recently earning All-ACC honors as a senior after an impressive 55 stops including 32 solo, four interceptions and one fumble recovery.

For his collegiate career, Deablo appeared in 51 games including 39 starts. He booked a total of 206 tackles including 117 solo tackles, six interceptions, 17 passes defended and one half-sack. He also forced three fumbles and made two fumble recoveries.

Now that all seven rookies have officially signed their contracts, their next step will be to begin Training Camp on July 27.

All rookies will be appearing at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center today.

The 2021 NFL Draft class is all ready to go formally. Now it’s time for them to prove what they can do on the field during Training Camp.

