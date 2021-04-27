Raiders Sign Past College Basketball Forward Carson Williams

The Raiders are getting Draft Week started with another signing.

But this time, it’s not a college football player. It’s not a former Rugby player either.

It’s a former college basketball player by the name of Carson Williams. Williams played as a forward at Northern Kentucky for two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky for the past three seasons.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Williams appeared in 124 contests over the duration of his college basketball career. He made 117 starts. Stats-wise, he averaged 11.2 games per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 1.3 assists per game.

Williams is classified as a tight end and hasn’t played football since eighth grade.

His agency, The Sports & Entertainment Group, released his Pro Day stats via Twitter after Williams took part in Western Kentucky’s Pro Day.

With the signing comes a developmental tight end the Raiders can build over the next season or two, using him in special teams and helping him gain top-level experience.

For those who may think “Why sign a former college basketball player with no football experience to an NFL team?” let me remind you that this isn’t the first time a college basketball player has played in the NFL.

The most famous example is former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates. Gates played a successful 16-year career, all with the Chargers, racking up an average of 12.4 yards per reception and 116 total receiving touchdowns.

Perhaps Williams may turn out to be the next Gates.

