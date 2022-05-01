Raiders Draft Brittain Brown With 250th Overall Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Brittain Brown for their final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Raiders' 2022 NFL Draft concluded with the selection of UCLA running back Brittain Brown at No. 250 overall.

The seventh-round pick was Las Vegas' second RB of this year's draft after it selected Georgia RB Zamir White with the 122nd overall pick.

Brown, a Canton, Georgia native, played two seasons for the Bruins after transferring from Duke in the 2020 offseason. He saw game action in three seasons with the Blue Devils.

Brown did not play in any contest during his freshman season at Duke before appearing in all 13 games his second season. He rushed for 701 yards and seven touchdowns on 130 carries.

The RB would make five starts in nine games in his junior season, recording 528 all-purpose yards.

Brown entered the 2019 season as a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award. Unfortunately for the prospect, Brown suffered a season-ending injury after appearing in just three games. He would transfer that offseason.

In his first season with the Bruins, Brown appeared in all seven games, ultimately ranked 15th in the nation in rushing yards per carry average with 6.62. He logged 543 rushing yards on 82 carries along with four rushing touchdowns. Brown also recorded 84 receiving yards on just six receptions.

2021 would be a big season for the prospect, as Brown registered 615 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 102 carries. He also posted 129 receiving yards on 18 receptions.

Brown's efforts in his final collegiate season earned him All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.

The RB recorded a 4.69-second 40-yard dash time and a 34.00-inch vertical at UCLA's Pro Day.

According to a CBS Sports review of Brown, the prospect is a "Bigger running back with good vision. Patient at the line of scrimmage. Uses his blocks well. Shows good balance. Does a good job of slowing his feet in space. Average pass catcher."

Brown likely won't be a part of the premiere running back competition that could occur this season (Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, White), but he could be a potential special-teams asset down the road. He returned five kickoffs for 115 yards in his 2018 season with Duke.

