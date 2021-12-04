Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs Washington Football Team

    How to watch the Week 13 matchup between Raiders and Washington Football Team.
    Author:

    The Las Vegas Raiders are back home hosting the Washington Football Team.

    Here’s how to watch:

    TV: FOX

    Venue: Allegiant Stadium

    Kick-Off: 1:05 PM PST / 4:05 PM ET

    FOX is the host of tomorrow’s game. You can catch tomorrow’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

    In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry tonight’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

    Read More

    Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

    Tomorrow’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

    Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season running.

    In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

    Tomorrow’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

