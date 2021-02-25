Raiders Release WR Tyrell Williams

The Raiders made the pen and paper official by cutting wide receiver Tyrell Williams. It opens up $1 million in dead salary cap space.

It’s official. The Raiders have released wide receiver, Tyrell Williams.

Two years ago, Williams signed a four-year contract worth $44 million.

However, due to injury, Williams only played 16 games for 651 receiving yards.

Williams missed the entirety of last year due to a torn labrum in his shoulder. He suffered plantar fasciitis in his foot during his first season with the Silver and Black.

As I reported previously, releasing Williams opens up a mere $1 million in the dead salary cap. However, with Williams set to make $11.5 million this season, the Raiders did open up an additional $10 million in the budget to use somewhere else.

When Williams joined the Raiders, it was a high point of his career as he worked his way from the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad to playing games.

By the time Williams left the Chargers, he had a 1,000-yard season and totaled 2,530 receiving yards as a Charger.

As Williams and rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III were expected to be paired up this past season, injuries kept Williams sidelined.

With a tighter salary cap this season, as much as the Raiders would like to have the offensive threat Williams brings to the team, the Silver and Black simply cannot afford to keep him as no one truly knows how well Williams will play after a year off the field.

We’ll see who replaces Williams in the coming days.

