Local Nonprofit Groups Receive Donations from Raiders Foundation, Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee Charities
The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee Charities and the Raiders Foundation have partnered to donate to multiple nonprofit organizations around Nevada.
They have agreed to donate $500,000 to over 20 in-state nonprofit groups. The half-million-dollar donation represents the last incremental donation from the Host Committee’s community affairs endeavor. It is part of the positive economic aftermath of Super Bowl LVIII, which was hosted at Allegiant Stadium in February.
Of the $500,000 donation, $250,000 funded the Raiders Foundation Spring 2024 grant cycle (whereby nonprofit organizations in Nevada could apply for funding), and the remaining $250,000 funded other charitable organizations serving Southern Nevada. With this latest round of giving, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee and Host Committee Charities have invested over $4 million into the Southern Nevada community, benefiting various nonprofit organizations, diverse businesses, local youth, and more.
President and CEO of the Host Committee, Sam Joffray, noted that the incremental donation to 25 nonprofit organizations in Nevada proves how valuable hosting the Super Bowl was to the city of Las Vegas and the state.
"Thanks to the overwhelming generosity and support of many Host Committee partners, Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee Charities is thrilled to realize additional community impact as we wind down the local organizations and operations that supported the hosting of Super Bowl LVIII,” Joffray said, per Raiders public relations.
“This final impact further proves that hosting the Super Bowl is a gift that keeps giving and completes our mission of ensuring that the Super Bowl happened for Las Vegas versus to Las Vegas. Our board, staff, committee chairs and members, and partners are all appreciative and honored to have been part of this legacy effort, and especially grateful to the Raiders for helping facilitate this final round of giving. We trust these efforts will help support and further the good work of local nonprofits from now until Las Vegas hosts our next Super Bowl.
"Thank you to the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee for making a true, long-lasting impact in Nevada," Raiders Foundation Executive Director Kari Uyehara said. "This donation helps ensure that our community will continue to realize the benefits of Super Bowl LVIII moving forward."
