Looking Back at the Raiders-Broncos History
The AFC West is one of the most competitive divisions in the National Football League.
The division has been highlighted the past two seasons by having the back-to-back Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs in it, but the division is much greater than just one team. This Sunday the battle between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will add yet another chapter to its long history between the two rivals.
Sunday’s game will be the 130 all-time matchup between the teams, a series that dates back to October 10, 1960. The Broncos won the inaugural game 31-14, but historically, the Raiders have had the edge. In 129 games, the Raiders record is 73-54-2. Ever since moving to Las Vegas from Oakland the Raiders have gone perfect and won all eight games while representing Las Vegas.
Eight games in a row is an impressive streak, but in 64 years of the rivalry, it is not the longest streak. The Raiders had a 14-game win streak from 1965-1971. The Broncos' longest win streak against the Raiders was from 2011 to 2015, when they, too, won eight straight games.
Facing each other multiple times throughout the season and battling one another with similar components have been the differences in some playoff spots throughout the years. However, there have been two seasons where two games just were not enough, and one team had to move on, and one team had to pack its bags in playoff fashion.
In 1977, the Raiders traveled to Denver to play them in the AFC Conference Championship with a Super Bowl appearance on the line. The Broncos won 20 - 17 to capture their first AFC Championship. In 1993, these teams also met in the playoffs in the AFC Wild Card. The Raiders defeated the Broncos and moved on with a 42 - 24 victory.
With so much history between the two organizations -- the legendary players, the Super Bowl Championships and the intense AFC West rivalry -- the one thing that stands out the most is their all-time points similarities. In 129 games, the Raiders have scored 1,328 points, while the Broncos have accounted for 1,336. Eight points is the overall difference between the two teams.
If history continues to hold, fans from both sides should see a great game. Raider Nation hopes they can extend both their eight-game active winning streak and all-time matchup total to 74 once the final second runs off the clock on Sunday.
