Minshew's Mistakes Cost Raiders Again
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew Ⅱ has had a roller coaster start to the 2024 season. Just like a roller coaster, there have been some anticipating highs with his fourth-quarter comeback win at Baltimore to some disappointing lows like the defeat to the Carolina Panthers and now the Denver Broncos.
Minshew is not the only person riding this ride as many other players and coaches are also on board. But as the starting quarterback in a struggling offense, he may be in the first row. The Raiders had an opportunity to win a divisional game on the road Sunday, but some missed opportunities and poor execution cost them the game.
The biggest blow came when Minshew overthrew Raiders tight end Brock Bowers in the end zone. His pass was then intercepted by Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain Ⅱ and returned for a 100-yard pick-six. That 12-point swing and moment shift changed the game for the entirety in favor of the Broncos.
Later on in the game, Broncos cornerback Riley Moss intercepted Minshew on an underthrown ball and created yet another turnover for the Raiders' offense. With his performance, the Raiders coaching staff decided to bench Minshew and replace him with backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell.
Minshew finished the day with a stat line of 137 yards on 12-of-17 completions. He completed a touchdown pass where he threw up a 50-50 ball for Bowers to come down with, and he eventually scored on the play. Minshew's two interceptions and lack of consistency were what the coaching staff saw needed to change.
With that change, Minshew was a true professional and held himself to a high standard.
“Try to help the team with whatever I can, try to still be in Aidan’s ear, telling him things that I have been seeing, keep providing positive presence on the sideline.” Minshew said after the game.
Providing positivity is essential for this team given their current state as not only an offense but as an organization. Minshew will be looked upon as a necessary role for the remainder of the season as a leader helping Raider Nation in any way he can to get wins on game days.
