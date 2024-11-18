Monday Morning Mock Draft: Raiders Draft Superstar QB
The 2-8 Las Vegas Raiders need a lot of things, but nothing will be a higher priority than the quarterback position in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
In this edition of the Monday Morning Mock Draft, we see them take a prospect that has been surging up draft boards and wowing talent evaluators.
1. New York Giants – Cam Ward, QB, Miami
The Giants gave Daniel Jones one last chance with the 2024 season. It didn’t pan out. They get aggressive and tear it down to rebuild with a new quarterback, selecting Miami’s Cam Ward. A refined, experienced passer.
2. Tennessee Titans – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Titans need a new quarterback. They take Sanders, who has the right confidence and tools for them to pull the trigger.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars – Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Protecting a $275 million investment is the No. 1 priority. The Jaguars take the best offensive lineman available to keep pass rushers out of Trevor Lawrence's face.
4. Las Vegas Raiders – Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
The Raiders tried to explore free agency. It is abundantly clear they need a restart at the position. They take Dart.
5. Carolina Panthers – Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
High motor and can do it all on the defensive front. Bryce Young has found some life and it could be enough for the Panthers to hold off finding his replacement.
6. Cleveland Browns – Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Surprisingly, the Browns don't lack much. What they do need, desperately, is a playmaker on offense. Hunter is the most electric player in the draft.
7. New England Patriots – Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Rookie quarterback Drake Maye looks really good so far. The Patriots believe they have the right guy. Now, it's about protecting that investment. Maye has taken a beating so far.
8. New Orleans Saints – Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Milroe is an explosive playmaker with his arm and his legs. He is too tantalizing for the rebuilding Saints to pass up.
9. Miami Dolphins – Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Dolphins need help in the secondary, interior offensive line, and everywhere on the defensive line. But Johnson is a tools-y cornerback with the toughness and intangibles that come with a Jim Harbaugh-Wolverine pedigree. Johnson is too enticing for Miami to pass up.
10. Dallas Cowboys – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Nowadays, many scoff at taking a running back in the first round. Look at the reaction Detroit got when they selected Jahmyr Gibbs. But look how that turned out. Jeanty is a mercurial talent with all the tools and he might win the Heisman Trophy. Too good for Jerry Jones to pass up.
11. New York Jets – Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
The Jets have a formidable defense. They continue to build upon it with one of the most dominant presences in this class. Look for the Jets to look at an edge rusher or offensive tackle here, too.
12. Indianapolis Colts – Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The only player in the draft who is the clear-cut best at his position. Loveland is the epitome of the tight end -- a big, athletic frame to go with route running skills and pass-catching savvy. He's not a can't-miss prospect like last year's top tight end, Brock Bowers, but he's pretty close.
13. Chicago Bears – Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
For perhaps the first time in the history of the storied franchise, the Bears might have better prospects offensively than defensively. Carter is a Big Ten phenom who might end up a Top 10 pick by the time draft day arrives.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
The Buccaneers have a lot of good pieces. What they lack (and have lacked) is a true impact edge rusher. Scourton has the frame and skill set that NFL scouts desire. Tampa Bay looks to get a Pro Bowl pass rusher.
15. Seattle Seahawks – Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Seahawks have an abysmal secondary. They take the best safety in the draft to help fix that problem.
16. Los Angeles Rams – Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
The Rams want to get everything they can out of Matthew Stafford. Cooper Kupp is aging. They take an elite wide receiver talent to go alongside Puka Nacua.
17. Denver Broncos – Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
McMillan might be rated as one of the five best players in the draft across the board by the time April comes around. He is a game-changer and the Broncos want to give Bo Nix more weapons.
18. Arizona Cardinals – Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Kyler Murray already has his WR1 in 2024's first-round pick, Marvin Harrison Jr., as well as one of the league's best young tight ends in Trey McBride. It allows the Cardinals to shop for some protection.
19. San Fransisco 49ers – James Pierce, Edge, Tennessee
Pierce was once considered a lock for the Top 10. It's hard to believe he will fall far with all of that otherworldly talent he possesses. The 49ers need someone opposite of Nick Bosa. Pierce could be that piece -- which is a terrifying prospect for the NFC.
20. Cincinnati Bengals – Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Joe Burrow needs a new weapon. The Bengals don't have to look far.
21. Los Angeles Chargers – Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
Jim Harbaugh is building a dominant defense. They get a huge upgrade with a talented SEC pass rusher.
22. Atlanta Falcons – Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
The Falcons have Matthew Judon, but they need someone opposite of the former Patriot.
23. Green Bay Packers – Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State
Sawyer is tough and tools-y. He would be a great fit for a defense that is building to win a championship.
24. Philadelphia Eagles – TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina
Makes an already terrifying defensive front even scarier. It punishes the offensive lines around the NFC East. And opposing quarterbacks.
25. Houston Texans – Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
The Texans have a relatively young roster and it is solid from top to bottom. Picking out a glaring weakness is difficult, but a do-it-all three-down linebacker can be hard to come by. Stutsman could be a plug-and-play for DeMeco Ryans.
26. Minnesota Vikings – Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
With the way the NFC North is looking, a stronger secondary is going to be a must for the Vikings.
27. Pittsburgh Steelers – Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
Royals' foot injury shouldn't hinder his draft stock too much. He is a dynamic presence at wide receiver and the Steelers' offense has sorely lacked playmakers. Royals has the right stuff. And the Steelers are not afraid to make calculated risks.
28. Baltimore Ravens – Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas
The Ravens should have one of the best defenses in the league -- on paper. They have little to no weaknesses, but the struggles to get to the quarterback persist. They take the best edge rusher available.
29. Washington Commanders – Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
The Commanders have already completed the hardest leg of the race to a Super Bowl: secure a franchise quarterback. Beyond that, Jayden Daniels is looking like a generational talent. Now, it's about protecting that talent. Commanders get an offensive tackle.
30. Buffalo Bills – Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
The offense is clicking. The defense could be better, though. Especially in the secondary. Perhaps the Bills need a lock-down corner the most. Help with the pass rush is right up there on their shopping list, too.
31. Detroit Lions – Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
The Lions have the best offensive line in football and it is not even close. The interior is getting older, though. If Dan Campbell wants to maintain that dominant, opponent-breaking rushing attack, keeping the interior strong is a good place to start.
32. Kansas City Chiefs – Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
They keep rolling. Somehow. It does not seem to matter what the Chiefs have or don't have -- they continue to find ways to win. Organization, coaching, franchise quarterback -- those three pillars are all they need. They continue to build an already formidable defense.
