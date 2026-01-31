Raiders' Coaching Search Continues to Drag On

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the only teams in the National Football League without a head coach. As the calendar turns to February, Las Vegas' front office must find a way to seal the deal on what many believe is their top choice to lead their team moving forward.

The Raiders have plenty of things to figure out afterwards, but first thing's first.

Coaching Dominoes Have All but Fallen

The Raiders ' have waited a while to hire their expected top choice for their vacant head coaching position, as he is set to coach in the Super Bowl. In the meantime, qualified coaching candidates have signed elsewhere, rather than wait on the Raiders. A choice should be coming soon.

Las Vegas is believed to be all in on Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is set to interview with the team a second time. However, according to CBS Sports, there are still options for the Raiders, should Kubiak and the Raiders be unable to come to an agreement.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek walks on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak remains the popular name for the Las Vegas Raiders' opening. Kubiak has helped guide the Seattle Seahawks to this year's Super Bowl with an offense that ranked in the top 10 in total yards, passing yards and points per game this season. The son of former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak, the 38-year-old Klint is in a good position to land his first head coaching opportunity this cycle," Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports said.

"Among the others still involved with the Las Vegas opening is Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Prior to working in Carolina, Evero was a long-time Rams assistant and a defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos.

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted earlier this offseason how much he believes the Raiders have going for them. Las Vegas' possession of the top pick in the NFL Draft, a ton of money to spend in free agency, and what amounts to a blank-slate roster give the Raiders an enticing job.

“I think we have a great opportunity to build this franchise the right way now. We never want to be in the spot again. I never thought I would be in the spot, but we got to be real with where we're at. We have to understand the opportunity that we have in front of us, and our focus and our vision is on everything going forward now,” Spytek said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.