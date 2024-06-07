New Raiders QB Gardner Minshew is Loving the Vibes
Earlier this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew to push second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell for the starting position. Minshew possesses many years of starting experience and has also played as a backup quarterback. He brings the Raiders plenty of in-game experience to the Raiders’ quarterback room, which they lack. So far, Minshew has begun building a connection with his teammates, who already have a tight bond.
During his time in the National Football League, Minshew played for three teams and started nearly 40 games. Minshew has experience with multiple teams and organizations around the league. Still, he believes the Raiders have a different feel surrounding them than any team he’s been with. While it is still early, and he is battling for the starting quarterback position, Minshew has enjoyed the time with his new teammates.
Minshew says the energy he’s felt since arriving in Las Vegas has made him feel right at home. The veteran quarterback has enjoyed the vibe around the Raiders’ facilities and says he’s felt the energy from every aspect of the team. Minshew noted that he feels everyone in the Raiders organization is like-minded and on the same page.
"Honestly, it's the guys, the energy,” Minshew said. “As soon as I walked in this building, the first day that I signed, you can just feel it from the defense, offense, coaches. Everybody feels like they're pulling in the same direction and wants to get this thing going the right way. And I think if everybody's on the same page, we will be able to get it done."
Since joining the Raiders, Minshew has felt the camaraderie in the Raiders’ locker room, which is undoubtedly different from any other locker room in the league. After Antonio Pierce became the team’s interim head coach, the uniqueness of the Raiders’ locker room was on display last season after wins, as the Raiders would smoke cigars to celebrate victories.
"It's been awesome, man,” Minshew said. “The energy has been great. I think we've been preparing the right way, guys are showing up ready to work, and I really like what we're building as an offense, as a team. Man, it's been a lot of fun."
