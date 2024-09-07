NFL Could Face Backlash Over Brazil Game
The NFL's Friday night game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles went on as scheduled. This was a big game for the NFL, as it was being played in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the first time that the league had taken its product to the county.
In the days leading up to the game, there were many concerns about the safety and well-being of players, staff, personnel, fans and anyone involved in travel to Brazil for this game. Players were told to stay in their hotel rooms during the trip, and many players from the teams would not let their family travel for this game.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed backlash issues the NFL could face from the game in Brazil on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I have not seen this, but evidently, players are being told, stay in your hotel room," Carpenter said. "Players are telling their families, do not come to the game. There is a lot of security concerns. And as he [NFL player] began talking to me, why are we going someplace where we are all in this danger that people do not even want their family even going there."
"They may be opening themselves to a great potential liability," Schopp said. "What you are seeing is trying to protect and really insulate for that so advice and or requirements or demands to stay in a hotel and only stay in certain areas. Where there is security does not surprise me. This is a first impression as far as the NFL going all the way down to Brazil. It is a big country. There are a lot of high vauled people. On all of these teams obviously. It does not surprise me that there is some trepidation. We saw some issues in Brazil when the olympics where there if you remember. There was a Zika Virus going there. And a lot of professional golfers who were some of the higher profiles for that event did not even go. ... So, here you have the NFL with the international push. It is a strange trip again. One I think the Eagles feel a little bit slighted. They been asked to make. Now you are seeing it get a little complicated by your family cannot come or they should not go. ... The fcous here for the NFL is clear, they want a clean game to go off, ideally it is entertaining and there is no issues with the peacock stream. If that happens it is a win for the NFL."
