Raiders Give Houston a Problem, But Can't Finish Turnaround

The Las Vegas Raiders were in Texas in Week 16, looking to end their long losing streak against the Houston Texans. It was a mismatch on paper with the worst offense in the league, facing the best defense in the league. This is still the NFL, and on any given Sunday, anything could happen.

The Raiders are playing for pride at this point in the season as they are one of the worst teams in the NFL. For the Texans, it is a different story. They were playing for their playoff lives and looking to keep their hopes of winning their division alive as well. They enter Sunday holding the last spot in the AFC Playoff picture.

First Half

The Raiders had their starting quarterback, Geno Smith , back in this game after he missed last week. It was a quick three-and-out for the offense and another slow start. The Raiders' defense got off to a good start and gave the offense the ball back.

Then, Smith made a huge mistake with another interception that went for a pick-six. Houston took the lead by a touchdown. The Raiders offense came out after and started getting in a rhythm late in the first quarter.

Smith was able to drive the team down the field and tied the game when he found Brock Bowers in the end zone. The Raiders' defense was able to hold the Texans for most of the first half. They gave the offense every chance they could. The Raiders went into halftime down by six, and they are in this game. Something a lot of us did not see them being in.

Second Half

The Silver and Black defense got a good stop to start the second half. That gave the Raiders' offense the momentum it needed. The offense went down the field, and Smith found running back Ashton Jeanty for a 60-yard passing touchdown. It was the Raiders' first lead since Week 11. The Texans came back and took the lead with a field goal. It was 14-13 heading into the final quarter.

After both offenses stalled for a few drives, the Texans finally broke the Raiders' defense for a touchdown to take a commanding nine-point lead. It was the first touchdown the Raiders' defense gave up in this game. Jeanty was able to break one open to pull the Raiders back within two points, but the defense could not get a stop, and the losing streak continues for the Raiders.

