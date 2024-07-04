NFL Scout Has Ridiculous Take on Raiders DT Christian Wilkins
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco made a huge first statement by bringing in former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
Wilkins was one of the top defensive free agents this offseason, and any team would have greatly benefited from landing him. Fortunately for Raider Nation, he chose the Silver and Black.
One team, in particular, evidently did not see Wilkins as a fit in free agency.
On the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants," Wilkins' name came up in a scene where the Giants' scouting department was analyzing free agents to consider adding to their defense. Giants director of pro scouting Chris Rossetti was not high on Wilkins.
In this scene, the scouts were looking at defensive linemen who could complement their star defensive tackle, Dexter Lawrence II. Wilkins and Lawrence, of course, were part of Clemson's "Power Rangers," one of the greatest defensive lines in college football history.
"This is Dexter's best friend," Rossetti said of Wilkins. "I don't think he's a difference-making pass rusher on third down, which is what we need opposite Dex."
Doug Farrar of USA Today Sports' Giants Wire, rebuttled Rossetti's take in a post on X, crediting Sports Info Solutions:
Wilkins joined the Raiders this offseason after spending his first five seasons with the Dolphins, who selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Despite having yet to make a Pro Bowl, he established himself as one of the top defensive tackles in the league.
Wilkins comes off a 2023 campaign in which he totaled 65 tackles, 10 for loss, 9.0 sacks, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble. The season prior, he nearly reached 100 tackles, ultimately finishing with 98. Of those 98, 16 were for losses.
In 81 games (71) starts with Miami, Wilkins posted 355 tackles, 43 for loss, 20.5 sacks, 19 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and an interception.
Raider Nation is quite pleased to have Wilkins as part of what should be a dominant defensive line this coming season. The Giants, meanwhile, might have missed out big time.
