Speedy Free Agent CB Makes All the Sense in the World for Raiders

In the Raiders' rich franchise history, there is one big thing they are known for, and that is getting players who have top-end speed. The late, great Raiders owner Al Davis loved speed. He wanted to rip the top off the defense every time the Raiders had a chance.

The Raiders always had an eye for the speed that players have. That is something Davis would always say that you cannot teach. The Raiders now have a chance to add to that, but on the defensive side of the ball.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the Raiders looking to add a cornerback this offseason, one name that is drawing interest is free agent cornerback Alontae Taylor of the New Orleans Saints.

Taylor has been a good cornerback in the NFL since being drafted by the Saints in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor will give the Raiders an instant upgrade at the cornerback position, and that is something the Raiders need if they want to be better on the defensive side next season.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Taylor had his best season last year. The Raiders could use his size and his speed. He has shown the ability to be able to cover in zone and man-to-man. He is a top cornerback in this free agency class, and the Raiders have the cap space to bring him in.

That is a major reason why the Saints would likely not be able to re-sign him. Their cap situation is still a bit of a mess, and they do not have what other teams are likely to offer Taylor. It is a move that could bring back the Raiders' secondary.

Alontae Taylor's Appeal

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) sacks New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Taylor drew plenty of interest before the league’s trade deadline, but the Saints decided to keep the versatile cornerback. Perhaps that means New Orleans will look to extend the 2022 second-round pick. Taylor, who had two interceptions this year, has started 53 games in four seasons," said Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated.

Taylor would fit the Rob Leonard scheme. Leonard is going to have a say on what players he is looking for on his defense, and Taylor is one of the names that is going to be brought up. Next week is free agency, and that is when we are going to see what the Raiders do and will set the tone on what they do the rest of the way, leading into the 2026 NFL Draft.