Raiders 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Latest Signings, Losses, News, Rumors
The Las Vegas Raiders are primed for a big free-agency period, as they have money to spend and roster holes to fill. After nearly 30 combined losses in the past two seasons, the Raiders' front office has a chance to fix many issues that have plagued them for several seasons.
The Raiders will mesh their free agency plan with their plans for the NFL Draft. That plan has to include a productive free agency. Las Vegas has already gotten started, by making two moves to their roster in preparation for other moves that are surely on the way.
The Raiders' front office has had time to prepare for the offseason ahead. It will soon be time for them to execute that plan, whatever it may look like. Las Vegas is in for an eventful free agency period. We will update things as moves are made.
Raiders Moves
The Raiders released quarterback Geno Smith on Friday.
Las Vegas resigned Exclusive Rights Free Agent DE Charles Snowden.
All Eyes on John Spytek, Raiders
Raiders general manager John Spytek is responsible for helping turn the Raiders' roster around. It will be hard for him to enter a free agency period with more resources than the Raiders have right now. Details come quickly, but expect Spytek to be ready to execute the Raiders' plan.
Spytek recently noted how critical it will be to supply first-time head coach Klint Kubiak and presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza with a competent roster built to compete immediately. This free agency period is a large part of Spytek's plan to do so.
“I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. But I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was he's got a system that highlights what the players can do,” Spytek said.
“He talked a lot about that in the interviews. And so, our job is to use that and go forward with that and just get him quality people and football players that that can bring this offense to life."
Part of giving Kubiak what he needs will be handled in free agency. With the money they have to spend, the Raiders will undoubtedly be one of the most active teams in the league. However, it is more about being accurate than being active.
Las Vegas has no shortage of position groups to address this offseason. Many of those position groups need experience and talent. Offensive line and linebacker are two positions the Raiders should make a move on in free agency, as well as wide receiver.
