Old-School Mentality Has Raiders Playing Physical, Returning to the 'Raider Way'
The Las Vegas Raiders have come out this season showing a new attitude.
Since Coach Antonio Pierce has taken over, they have been preaching the "Raider Way" and bringing back what the Silver and Black are all about. So far, this coaching staff and the players have backed it up. They want to let their opponents know when they play the Raiders, you will feel it the whole game.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and the Spun's Matt Hladik discussed this Raiders team attitude change on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The thing that stands out to me is that they play very physical," Carpenter said. "They are a physical football team. They play with violence and ill intent. Their defensive backs are looking to saw you in half every single time. Even games they lose, teams are going to walk away having felt like they played the Raiders physically. ... They are bringing back that old-school Raider.
"I think that is what Antonio Pierce wants," Hladik said. "It is hilarious that you see, as much as the NFL evolves. As much as teams go through shifting changes. There is always that identity they have, that the great teams in those franchises win with... The Raiders getting back to that. The Raiders were always where: Did they play a little bit offensively, sometimes, a sexy deep bomb because Al Davis loved to throw down the field? Did they have big names on that side of the ball that could be explosive? Yes. But at their heart and soul, they were a physical, defensive-minded team. And I think that is the identity that Antonio Pierce wants to get back to.
The Raiders do not only have the coaches teaching them all about the Raider Way, but the players are playing with it, and it shows both on offense and defense. It is just a type of football that has been with this Raiders organization since the beginning. They are going to take what is there and make the other team feel their presence.
We have seen it so far this season. And this Raider team is not going to stop for anybody. So, when teams play the Raiders, they will feel the pain and the heart this team plays with with Pierce leading the way.
