BREAKING: Raiders Add Depth to TE Room
Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to bring in another depth piece for the tight end room behind Brock Bowers. Announced on Thursday, the franchise has signed tight end Qadir Ismail.
Ismail was originally an undrafted free agent who got picked up by the Baltimore Ravens. After spending time on the practice squad for the first six weeks of last season's campaign, Ismail was eventually released, which led him on his way to Las Vegas.
Still looking to get his taste of the National Football League, Ismail played six collegiate seasons with stops at Villanova (2018-21) and Samford (2022-23). As a senior at Samford in 2023, Ismail appeared in 11 games and recorded 13 receptions for 135 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per reception.
Joining a tight end room that consists of Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas, and Justin Shorter should help Ismail find his footing in becoming a contributor for the Las Vegas roster for the future. After spending time on the practice squad in Baltimore, one can only assume that Ismail is fighting to get his way to the pros.
Football runs in Ismail's blood as he is the son of former NFL wide receiver Qadry Ismail and is the nephew of former NFL and Raiders wide receiver, Rocket Ismail. Much like his father and uncle, Ismail has skill in receiving the ball, but has the build much better suited for a tight end.
He also played quarterback in college before transitioning over to the receiving side of the football. Perhaps his longevitiy in college football, as well as being moved around from position to position dampened Ismail's track to the NFL. However, he has earned another chance, meaning the Raiders' front office must see something in him as a player.
Primarily being used as a tight end at this point in his career, Ismail could learn a lot from the Raiders' tight ends on the roster. After all, last season, Bowers possessed arguably one of the best seasons a tight end has ever had in the NFL. Ismail is in a good position if he is looking to learn and hone his craft.
