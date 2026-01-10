1 Thing the Raiders Must Do This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders face an offseason filled with many questions and few answers. The Raiders' offseason is sure to be one of the most exciting in recent history. Las Vegas' front office has accepted that it is in a complete rebuild.

Las Vegas has no shortage of things on its to-do list, primarily finding a head coach and finding its quarterback of the future. However, the Raiders have much more than that. Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports recently analyzed one thing every team in the league must do this offseason.

Raiders Must "Nail the Offensive Architect"

"There were many problems with the 2025 Las Vegas Raiders . Their biggest flaw was the lack of cohesive vision between the front office and coaching staff. Frankly, I don’t even think the entire coaching group — namely Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly — shared the same view of what the plan should be for the offense," Harmon said.

"The Raiders have cleaned out the staff. Now, it will be up to Tom Brady and his handpicked GM John Spytek to continue building a roster that has some young talent in the skill positions spots on offense that the prior staff didn’t maximize. The most important box to check is that they identify the correct offensive architect to lead the coaching staff and develop the eventual No. 1 overall pick at quarterback."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last week, Spytek noted that the Raiders have a specific type of coach in mind. As Las Vegas conducts interviews, Spytek continues to keep everything in perspective. Still, Spytek knows the Raiders must get this right.

"We're looking for someone to build this the right way and not think that we've got to produce 10 wins or whatever next year. It'd be great to do. And we see teams like the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars flip it,” Spytek said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I've always kind of thought that you're never as good in this league as you think you are, and you're never as far away as you think you are. And we're just going to go open-minded. The work has begun upstairs this afternoon, and I've got to get back up here in a little bit and keep going,” Spytek said.

“But we're going to prioritize. Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire. And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now."

