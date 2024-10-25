QB Desmond Ridder on How He Fits in Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders made a much-needed move this week by signing quarterback Desmond RIdder to the practice squad.
The team needed to add depth to the position, as it placed quarterback Aidqan O'Connell on Injured Reserve after he fractured his thumb in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
There's also a chance, if need be, Ridder could at some point be called upon to start, as quarterback Gardner Minshew II has struggled immensely this season, especially in Las Vegas' latest outing when he committed four turnovers.
In that case, Ridder could serve as a reliable option, as the Raiders' offense seems to complement his play style.
"I feel like they do a great job of being able to move the pocket," Ridder told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. "Doing a little RPOs and things like that and just seeing this base offense and how it is. It's structured for it to be able to either drop and just play a drop-back game, or to be able to move the pocket with different keepers and different things like that."
Ridder, who hasn't played a snap this season, has played in similar offensive systems before, which should help him adjust rather soon.
"I mean ... each quarterback is different, so it may take some longer than others. It also depends on if the plays are similar or not. Fortunately enough for me, over the past three offenses I've been in, they've all been kind of similar. Obviously, different terminology, different words, but it's all kind of the same thing. But it's just figuring out the new terminology, the new words, little ins and outs of each detail. And those things come with practice, come with time, and it should take two weeks, at that."
Ridder had previously been on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad after being traded to Arizona this offseason.
He made 13 starts for the Atlanta Falcons last year. The Falcons selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
If the woes continue for Minshew, we could very well see Ridder take his place as QB1. He has experience as a starter, and while he hasn't played in a regular season game since last season, sometimes fresh legs can prove to be beneficial.
