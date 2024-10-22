What Desmond Ridder Will Bring to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are already making a move to address the absence of quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
The Raiders have signed former third-round pick Desmond Ridder off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Ridder was the No. 74 overall selection by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.
Ridder started 17 games in two seasons for the Falcons, completing 64 percent of his passes for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Falcons traded him to the Cardinals in March for wide receiver Rondale Moore.
Ridder is expected to serve as the backup or even compete with Gardner Minshew II for the starting role. O’Connell will be placed on Injured Reserve.
What kind of skill set does Ridder bring to the Silver and Black?
If he sees any action, Ridder is a fairly accurate quarterback who has confidence in the pocket and is not afraid to push the ball down the field. He can also use his legs, as he rushed for 257 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons with Atlanta.
Ridder is familiar with running a system like that of Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. He can operate within a run-heavy offense and is solid at making play-action throws. If he gets into a rhythm on a drive, he can lead the offense down the field and finish in the end zone.
The Raiders could have an offensive element they did not previously have with Ridder. The Falcons had success in the red zone running read options, where Ridder kept the ball and had a wide-open lane to the end zone.
Ridder, like both Raider quarterbacks this season, has a turnover problem. He had 12 interceptions and 12 fumbles in just 13 games last season, resulting in his benching at several points in the season.
Coach Antonio Pierce could get a good look at Ridder this week to see how well he operates the offense in a short amount of time. He could put Ridder in the game against their biggest rival if he likes what he sees.
It is likely Minshew will start the entire game, but it could offer Las Vegas some comfort knowing they have a backup with starting experience.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.