Klint Kubiak Already Detailed What He Wants From Future QB Years Ago

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to have finally found their match. The Raiders have been searching for the right head coach to help take the Raiders in the right direction starting next year.

The Raiders started their second straight offseason searching for another head coach. That is something that the Raiders are hoping stops with the next head coach.

Now it feels like they finally got it right. The Raiders regime, with owner Mark Davis, general manager John Spytek, and Tom Brady, did not rush into anything and instead took their time waiting for the right time. The Raiders have been quick in the past when looking for a new head coach. Having Brady and Spytek was huge for Davis in this search.

May 11, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak looks on during the rookie minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This time, it was different, and the Raiders made sure they went through every candidate carefully and made sure that they did not miss anything that was on the table. The Raiders finally went into the final stages to get their top choice in Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak. That was the top choice for the Raiders. Kubiak will likely be the Raiders' next head coach, and they will make it official after the Super Bowl.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kubiak on what he looks for in a quarterback prospect

“I think probably the no. 1 thing you’d be looking at is how many games has the guy played? How many games has he started? What’s his record? The guy that will probably get taken first overall has played a lot of football, won a lot of football games, so I think… is he a winner?" said Klint Kubiak back in 2024 when he was the Saints offensive coordinator.

"That’s something that you’re looking for. The decision-making, the timing, and the accuracy are the three things we spend a lot of time on as coaches. So those would probably be the top four I’d be looking at. The record, decision making, timing, and accuracy, and how that would fit into what we do.”

Kubiak will call plays in the biggest game of his coaching career on Sunday in Super Bowl LX. After that, he will be the Raiders' head coach and shift his focus to building a team with the Raiders. Kubiak will have the right building pieces, along with the cap space to sign players in free agency, and Kubiak will also have the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That pick will likely be Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is the best quarterback prospect coming out of college.

