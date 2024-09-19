Raiders Aim to Continue Spreading the Ball Around to Talented Skill Players
The Las Vegas Raiders may have figured things out on offense or taken a few steps toward doing so in their win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
The Raiders’ offense struggled for the majority of another game before finding a way to score multiple times in the fourth quarter, helping the Raiders pull off the upset on the road. While the offense still has room to grow, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce believes the offense has room for every skill player on the unit to have a good game on any given Sunday.
"I mean, all of them [have room to grow in the offense,]” Pierce said. “I mean, listen, just the way it worked out last week, you had two players with nine-plus receptions, and they had the hot hand. I don't know who it's going to be this week. You hope each and every week somebody else steps up, right? We hope the running game, first and foremost, steps up this week. We'll start there.
“Then Jakobi [Meyers], then Tre [Tucker]. We haven't gotten the ball to a lot of our guys, and that starts with us on third down. We have to keep the chains moving. We can't get out on some three-and-outs. We can't have these negative plays on third and 10s. We just have to do a better job of starting a series. And when that happens, now you can spread the ball out.
Pierce noted that with all of the talent the Raiders have at their skill positions, it would be unreasonable for any of those players to enter a game expecting a certain amount of touches in a game and that the offense must be prepared to do whatever it takes to leave victorious, regardless of who is getting the ball.
“At the end of the day, everybody is not going to walk away with ten catches and 20 touches,” Pierce said. “It's not going to happen. It might be Mike's [Michael Mayer] game this week, Brock's [Bowers] game that week. Hell, we might run the ball 70 times. I don't know what it's going to do. Whatever it takes to win, I think our guys are willing to do that, and that's what's most important."
