Raiders an Example That Roster Expansion is Long Overdue
Every week in the NFL, we see multiple injuries. When this happens, NFL teams are left at times, scrambling to find a replacement player during the game.
The NFL allows 53 players to be active on gameday.
Change could come soon in expanding the NFL rosters beyond 53 players.
If the NFL changes to an 18-game schedule, the roster must expand. If the NFL is asking its players to add another game to what is already a tough season, they need to give the teams extra players because of injuries.
We saw the impact the Las Vegas Raiders had last week when they played all eight linemen against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Raiders would have had to play a tight end on the offensive line if one more lineman had gone down.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed the NFL needing to expand rosters on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"We know there are a lot of players unhappy with the NFLPA. The NFL is going to go to 18 games. That is happening," said Carpenter. "That is not an if, that is a when. There is a lot of frustration."
"The game is already over, why is Caleb Williams in here in garbage time? There is no toughness to prove. There is nothing good to prove," said Schopp. "Sure, enough Caleb Williams gets injured. I am sorry, this does not make sense to me. This is your rookie quarterback, the face of your franchise. I do not think he should have been out there for two minutes. I hope he is okay ... You have to expand these gameday rosters to 70 ... There will be another example this week. This was close to a fireable offense. What happens if Caleb gets a serious injury? ... Somebody is going to figure this out. Somebody is gonna lead from the front. Somebody in the meantime is going to start making changes that stand out a bit on the field at the end of games. And maybe people will take notice ... This is a joke. We talk about it each week."
