Raiders' AP Talks Defensive Mindset for Sunday
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a bounce-back performance this coming Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after a brutal loss to the Panthers in Week 3. Coach Antonio Pierce had a lot to say pertaining to the defensive side of the ball and honed in on a few impact players for next week.
One major issue for the Raider defense has been the ability to stop the run game. Each of the first three opponents this season has rushed for over 130 yards against them, which is a big reason why they are currently allowing 27 points per game.
The Raiders' defense has had to make a significant change this season, switching from a power defensive scheme to more of a zone. This allows more open running lanes for opposing backs and the first few weeks have been an adjustment period for those defenders.
“I mean, we're watching it firsthand; you guys have seen it, it's a learning curve, and we're still going through the process,” Pierce said. “At the end day, you can be a scheme team, you can be a player-driven team, or you can be what works team, and we need to become what's works, what works for the Raiders."
All-pro defensive end Maxx Crosby was limited in practice last week and had a fairly quiet game in the home opener on Sunday. He has been dealing with a high ankle injury the past two weeks but has not wavered from his commitment and effort that he has given this organization, playing through it all.
“I mean, we knew that going into last week, but at the end of the day man, listen, Maxx [Crosby] gives everything he has,” Pierce said regarding Crosby's injury. “He's done that each and every week since I've been here, as I was watching from afar, you can never question his passion, his desire, and his will to win for the Raiders organization. That just needs to be matched amongst the rest of the team and the defense, and I think this is another week for a great opportunity for guys to step up with Maxx and we'll see what happens.”
The return of 2023 seventh overall pick DE Tyree Wilson is key for the Raiders moving into the middle of the season. Wilson was ruled out in the season opener after suffering a sprained knee, missing Week 2, and played limited snaps last Sunday against Carolina. He'll be ready to go this week.
"Just again man, reps, he [Wilson] just hasn't played a lot of football," Pierce said on the return of Wilson. [He's] here one week, not here the next week for two weeks, and we get him back with limited reps, so it'd be really good. Practice is really good for him, the more practice reps you can get for him, the more he's comfortable in the game, the more he sees it. His muscle memory is also visual memory, so the more he sees that, the better he'll become and better player he'll be."
