Raiders' Bowers Does it Again, Candidate for Weekly Award
Brock Bowers has been everything the Las Vegas Raiders hoped he would be -- and more.
The rookie tight end comes off another solid outing, this time in the Raiders' Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos. Bowers led the team in receiving yards with 97 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.
It was the second time this season Bowers has surpassed the 90-yard mark, having also done so in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.
For his Week 5 showing, Bowers has once again been recognized as a candidate for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week.
Below are the other candidates:
-Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (238 passing yards, one passing TD, 85.1 passer rating, 82 rushing yards)
-Broncos QB Bo Nix (206 passing yards, two passing TDs, 117.2 passer rating, one rushing TD)
-Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams (304 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 126.2 passer rating, 34 rushing yards)
-Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. (122 yards and one TD on five receptions)
-New York Giants RB Tyrone Tracey Jr. (129 yards on 18 carries)
The Raiders made a point to find different ways to get the ball to Bowers going into Week 5, and that they did.
"I think you've seen that with us now at fullback, tight end, the F position, maybe split out there at wide receiver, just moving him around," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce last Friday. "He's [Bowers] a weapon, right? I know he's a tight end, but he's a weapon. And wherever we can to get him the ball and create the matchups we want, that's better for us."
This is the third time Bowers has been nominated for the award. He was nominated for that aforementioned Week 2 performance and his very first NFL game in Week 1 when he recorded 58 yards on eight receptions.
Bowers is 17th in the league in total receiving yards with 313.
The Raiders selected Bowers with their first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. He was by far the best tight end in his class and the best college tight end in recent memory. He has had no problem translating his dominance to the league, as we've seen through five games.
You can vote for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Week 5 Rookie of the Week here.
