Raiders-Chiefs Would be Perfect Opening Night Game
The NFL is set to release its 2024-25 schedule on Wednesday.
The Las Vegas Raiders already know who their opponents are for next season; it's just a matter of when they will play them.
One of their matchups, in particular, deserves another important slot.
The Raiders' Christmas Day showdown with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs was perhaps the Silver and Black's most memorable game of the 2024 season. With the rivalry being as intense as it has ever been after the Chiefs won the 2023-24 title on the Raiders' home field, the next chapter in the historic rivalry is in need of another big-stage matchup.
What better slot than opening night?
Yes, this night is typically reserved for a playoff rematch, and of course, the Raiders did not make the postseason, but with Las Vegas being the last team to have beaten Kansas City and all the talk this offseason of the Raiders wanting to be the ones to knock off Patrick Mahomes and company, this primetime game would be as worthy as any.
The Chiefs came into Allegiant Stadium and won the Super Bowl on their arch-rival's field. The Raiders will have waited all offseason to answer back, so why not let them do it as soon as possible while they're itching to knock them in the teeth?
With the Chiefs being the defending champs, the opening night game would be on their home field, the very place the Raiders downed Kansas City in one of the greatest upsets of last season.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has caught the league's attention with his unique leadership style and confidence. There would surely be plenty of interest to see if he and the Raiders would prove whether or not that Christmas Day victory was just a fluke in what would be Pierce's first game as a full-time head coach.
An opening night showdown between these rivals seems like a stretch, considering the Raiders' lack of success over the last few seasons, but it can be argued it would get as many ratings as any other matchup.
The 2024-25 NFL schedule reveal is slated for 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday on the NFL Network.
