Raiders' Coach Pierce: 'We Are Not a Good Team'
Many things have not gone according to plan this season for the Las Vegas Raiders.
To make matters worse, many of the things that have not gone well for them this season have been out of their control, mainly injuries and a difficult schedule to start the season.
However, there are also many things that have gone wrong this season that are completely within their control. Things such as effort, execution and mental toughness have all been areas the team has struggled in this season. While there are plenty of reasons, both within and outside of their control, that have led to the Raiders' subpar start, there is a hard truth that is evident.
After creatively losing five of their first seven games, it is clear this Raiders team, as constructed, is not a good football team.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said the team is not losing games to better their position in the next NFL Draft, they simply are not good.
“I'll be honest, I didn't expect to be 2-5,” Pierce said. “I'd like to see that flipped. But at the end of the day, you've got to live in reality, and that's what we're dealing with. Again, like I said, a lot of the league is dealing with the same stuff – injuries, turnovers, just being inconsistent. All of us can get better, myself included.
“And I think as we keep going through this, there's still a lot of football left. The season's not over. We're not tanking. We're not trying to lose games to do anything better for the future. Hell, we're trying to be the best team we can. And right now, we're not a good team."
Last season, the Raiders had much fewer legitimate excuses as to why they were struggling as a team. While this season’s Raiders team is different, many of the same issues from last season persist, which is proof that the team’s struggles are in the foundation of how the team is constructed.
They have a new head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterback and numerous other new faces across the board. Still, they struggle with the most simple tasks on Sundays. The season is almost halfway over. If last season proved anything, it is that it is difficult to come back from a terrible start to the season.
However, at this point, it may be best for the long-term future of the Raiders that things continue on their current path. At the very least, it is clear what position the Raiders need help at the most.
