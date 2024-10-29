Raiders Coach Will Make Return Home on Sunday
Every coach has that one place where their legacy came to be.
For Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Marvin Lewis, it was Cincinnati, where he became the Bengals' all-time winningest head coach.
Lewis, who was hired by Raiders coach Antonio Pierce this past offseason, established himself as the greatest head coach in Bengals' history, instilling a winning culture in the club shortly after he was brought on in 2003.
The longtime Bengals coach had earned his reputation as an elite coordinator when he coached the Baltimore Ravens' defense from 1996 to 2001-02. Lewis' defense in 2000 was one of the greatest in NFL history and was the primary reason Baltimore won the Super Bowl that year.
It was his work in Baltimore that would eventually land Lewis the head coaching job in Cincinnati.
After going 8-8 in his first two seasons as the Bengals' head coach, Lewis led Cincinnati to a division crown in the 2005 season before it fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round. Pittsburgh went on to win Super Bowl XL.
Lewis' Bengals never did make it past the wild card round in his 16 years as head coach. It made it there seven times, including a five-year streak. They achieved four straight double-digit win seasons in that stretch.
But Cincinnati could never make it over the hump.
Lewis went 131-122-3 in his years at the helm. Following his years with the club, he served as a special advisor (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023) and co-defensive coordinator (2020) roles at Arizona State. He shared the defensive coordinator position with Pierce in that 2020 season.
Sunday's game between the Bengals and Raiders will be a homecoming of sorts for Lewis. It will be the first time he has coached in a Bengals game since his final season with the club in 2018, though this time, it will be on the opposing sideline.
There's sure to be fond memories and a flood of emotions for Lewis on Sunday, but of course, the main objective will be helping the Raiders achieve their third win and break their four-game losing streak.
