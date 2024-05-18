Raiders' Communications Staff Nominated for PFWA's Pete Rozelle Award
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the more polarizing teams in the National Football League. Few teams are as frequently in front of the media as the Raiders’ organization. Recently, their communication staff was recognized for the hard work they have put in over the last calendar year, specifically regarding their dealings with the media.
The Raiders’ communication staff was nominated as a finalist for the Pete Rozelle Award, the club announced on Thursday. The award is voted on annually by the Pro Football Writers of America. According to the PFWA, it is awarded to an NFL team's public relations staff which "consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media.”
After a rocky 2023 season for the Raiders on the field that saw them replace their general manager and head coach, this marks the first time Las Vegas’ communications staff has been nominated as a finalist for the award.
The Raiders’ communication staff includes Vice President of Communications Will Kiss, Communications Manager Cam Russo, and Communications Coordinators Jade Capristo, Joseph Hooven, and Ashley Smith. They are undoubtedly one of the best communication staffs in the NFL and deserve their nomination as finalists.
Kiss has led the department since 2013. Both Kiss and the award’s namesake and former NFL Commissioner, Pete Rozelle, the former NFL Commissioner, graduated from the University of San Francisco. Kiss has done an admirable job facilitating the media’s needs since assuming his current position.
"It's an honor for our staff to be selected as a finalist for the Rozelle Award by the PFWA," Kiss said. "It's a testament to the dedicated people behind the scenes that work hard to facilitate year-round media coverage. The PFWA has a strong local chapter, and we look forward to their continued storytelling of the Raiders."
The Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers’ communications staff are all up for the award. Voting for the PFWA's Off-Field Awards takes place until May 24, with the winners to be announced shortly after. Voting for the Pete Rozell Award and the remaining PFWA's Off-Field Awards will occur later this month. The winners will be announced shortly after voting takes place.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.