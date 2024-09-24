Raiders' Crosby on Pierce's 'Business Decisions' Comment
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a brutal 36-22 loss against the Carolina Panthers, dropping their record to 1-2 on the young season.
Very little went right for the Silver and Black, as they were essentially played off the field on both sides of the ball.
The most surprising part of the game was how Coach Antonio Pierce believed his team’s effort level was lacking. Under him, the Raiders have usually given nothing but effort every game.
“I think there was definitely some individuals that made business decisions, and we'll make business decisions going forward as well,” Pierce said after the game.
The Raiders’ emotional leader, defensive end Maxx Crosby, offered his thoughts on Pierce’s comments. Crosby has always been supportive of Pierce, and he downplayed any drama in the Silver and Black locker room.
Jim Gray of the "Let’s Go!" podcast asked Crosby about Pierce’s comments.
“You know, it's tough when you're in the game,” Crosby said. “I'm not watching the other guy, you know what I mean? It's not like that for me. I'm focused on doing my job at the highest level. So, yeah, I don't know. I really don't know. But at the end of the day, it's a hard game. It’s attention to detail, one play at a time mentality. So, yeah, you know, we gotta – obviously, we're going to watch the film together and things like that. AP holds us to a really high standard. I hold my guys to the highest standard. I hold myself to the highest standard. And that's really what it comes down to. So, we know what we should look like when we're at our best, and we weren't at our best at all yesterday. So, that's the result we got.”
Crosby also said the Raiders talked about the effort level in the locker room after the game. He believes in the culture the team is building, saying the team is able to have hard conversations.
The Raiders are looking to get their season on track as quickly as possible before it becomes too late. A bad start doomed them in 2023, and a second-half, Pierce-led turnaround was not enough to get Las Vegas into the postseason.
Cleaning up effort concerns and re-establishing their culture is a good start.
The ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.